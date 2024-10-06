Weekend Recap 10-5-24

October 6, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Minot Minotauros made their second trip to Minnesota this season, just days after the 2024 NAHL Showcase, to face off against the undefeated Austin Bruins in a two-game weekend series.

Friday's Game:

The Tauros struck early in the opening period when Ian Spencer capitalized on a breakaway, receiving a perfect tape-to-tape cross-ice pass from defenseman Adam Mahler to give Minot a 1-0 lead with 3:52 remaining in the first.

Just 5:57 into the second frame, Jesse Juhola extended the Tauros' lead to 2-0 when he rifled a wrist shot from the top of the circles on a 2-on-1 rush, beating Bruins goalie Jack Solomon. Billy Batten and Jack O'Hanisian picked up the assists on the play.

Minot added a third goal at 10:47 of the second period when Juhola, on the power play, found the top right corner of the net from the same spot on the ice. Spencer and Batten earned the assists on Juhola's second goal of the night and fourth of the season.

With less than a minute left before the second intermission, Leo Cabulis potted his first goal of the season on a power play, firing in a shot from a tight angle. Mahler and Leo Haggstrom collected the assists, giving Minot a commanding 4-0 lead.

Austin finally got on the board early in the third period as EJ Paddington, with an assist from Alex Laurenza, tallied his sixth goal of the season to make it 4-1.

However, the Tauros restored their four-goal cushion with 1:35 remaining when Batten buried a rebound on the power play. Juhola and Mahler provided the assists, sealing a 5-1 victory for Minot.

Saturday's Game:

Saturday's game was a more tightly contested affair. After a scoreless first period, Minot struck first when John Small pounced on a rebound from a Jesse Juhola shot during a power play. Ryan Lund was in the penalty box for holding at the time. Mahler registered the secondary assist with 18:55 left in the second.

Austin quickly answered when Lund sniped a shot to tie the game 1-1 with 9:36 left in the second period.

The Bruins took their first lead of the weekend 10 minutes into the third period when Emil Samuelsson capitalized on a turnover in the Tauros' defensive zone and scored on a breakaway, beating goaltender Will Mizenko to make it 2-1.

Minot responded just over 40 seconds later when Mahler floated a wrist shot from the blue line, beating Solomon to even the score at 2-2 with 9:20 remaining in regulation.

With 7:14 left in the game, the Tauros regained the lead on the power play as Juhola one-timed a beautiful pass from Batten into the net for the go-ahead goal. O'Hanisian also earned an assist on the play.

Spencer sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 1:04 left on the clock, securing a 4-2 win and a series sweep over the Bruins.

Next Up:

The Tauros return to action next Friday night at the Pepsi Rink at Maysa Arena, where they'll face the St. Cloud Norsemen. Puck drop for both nights is set for 7:35 PM, and the games will be broadcast on NATV. Free audio coverage will be available on the Tauros' YouTube and Facebook pages.

