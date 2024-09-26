Ice Wolves Fall to Aviators

September 26, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves dropped the first game of the Showcase to the Elmira Aviators on Thursday, Sept. 26. The Ice Wolves threw everything they had at goaltender Carson Barnes but, he made 37 saves on 38 shots.

The Ice Wolves found the back of the net first in the first period when Michael Kull would score his first NAHL goal from a nice play by Andy Earl. Elmira would respond cashing in a two on one opportunity as Matthew Maglio would score his third goal of the season and tie the game at one through the first 20 minutes.

The second period saw no scoring and the games only penalty. The penalty came against Elmira however, the Ice Wolves were unable to cash in. The Ice Wolves sent 17 shots on goal in the second period, their second most in a single period in the young season. Carson Barnes would turn every shot away and the game remained tied after two periods.

The third period saw Elmira take their first lead of the game as Ben Constantino would score his second goal of the season. The Aviators would add an insurance goal with 1:57 left in the third period courtesy of Clarence Beltz for the 3-1 lead. Elmira would find the empty net goal 36 seconds later for the 4-1 victory.

The Ice Wolves are back at it Friday, Sept. 27, against the Philadelphia Rebels in the first matchup ever between the two teams. The game gets underway at 11:45 a.m. CT/10:45 MT and can be seen on NATV on home audio.

