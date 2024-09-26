NAHL Showcase Game 1 Recap
September 26, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Minot Minotauros News Release
On Wednesday, the Minot Minotauros kicked off their 14th regular season at the NAHL Showcase in Blane, MN, with a dominant 6-1 victory over the USA Hockey National Development Program Under-17 team.
Minot struck early, scoring just 1:57 into the first frame as Jesse Juhola sniped from the side of the net top corner glove side on USNTDP tender Luke Carrithers. With 11:57 left in the period, John Small gave the Tauros a 2-0 lead by scoring from the slot after a beautiful feed from linemate Ian Spencer. Under a minute later, Juhola posted his second marker of the contest after Jack O'Hanisian provided a perfect pass to the Tauros newcomer.
The offensive first-period onslaught continued with Minot padding their lead to 4-0 as Murray Marvin-Cordes scored five hole off another beautiful Tauros assist from Jordan Gibbs. Chuck Owens collected the secondary helper. With 3:50 left, O'Hanisian, at the side of the net, snuck another one past Carrithers. Billy Batten grabbed the assist, putting the Tauros up 5-0. Before the opening frame concluded, USNTDP's Victor Plante scored on a shorthanded breakaway, beating Minot goalie Lukas Swedin.
The score remained 5-1 until 2:17 into the third, when Luc Bydal, on the doorstep, hammered home his first marker of the season, giving the Tauros a five-goal cushion. Neither team would add to the scoresheet again and Minot collected their first win of the 2024-25 NAHL regular season, outshooting the USNTDP 33-20.
Next up, the Tauros will play the El Paso Rhinos at the NAHL Showcase tomorrow at 1 p.m. CST.
