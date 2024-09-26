IceRays Beat Danbury to Begin Showcase

September 26, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







BLAINE, MN - The Corpus Christi IceRays (4-1-0) kicked off their NAHL Showcase with a 3-1 win over the Danbury Hat Tricks (1-4-1) on Thursday night at the Super Rink. The IceRays are off to a franchise best start through five games and have now won back-to-back games for the second time this season.

Corpus Christi waited not time to get on the board in the first period. Danbury's Goalie Jack Fialkoff played the puck out of play for a delay of game penalty just 14 seconds into the game putting the IceRays on the power play. This time Cody Kempf was the beneficiary firing a turnaround wrist shot past Fialkoff and give the IceRays a 1-0 lead just over a minute into the contest. It marks the first goal of the season for Kempf and the third straight game with a power play goal for Corpus. Later in the frame, Stephan Kuznetsov took a pass from Raymond Perrault down the right wing, toe dragged around a defender and snapped a puck in the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season. The IceRays carried a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

As the second period begin to open up, Danbury got loose on an odd man rush and was able to be IceRays Goalie Nikita Volsky for the first time thanks to Joey Mallozzi. Volsky was perfect the rest of the way and was a huge part in the IceRays going perfect on the penalty kill after finding the box five times in the game. He made 35 saves on his way to his fourth victory in five games to begin the season. The IceRays would respond with one of their best shifts of the night by Colin Watson, Carter Krenke and Will Reardon. Reardon scored his second of the season of a nifty play between Watson and Krenke to restore the two-goal lead for Corpus Christi.

Neither side was able to muster up any offense in the final period as Corpus Christi was stout in front of Volsky and was able to minimize the chances for Danbury the rest of the way. The IceRays were a perfect five for five on the penalty kill tonight and outshot the Hat Trick 50 to 36.

"I thought we came out really strong and set the tone right away... we gave up too many odd man chances, but overall, we got the two points and found a way to win," said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier.

NEXT

The Corpus Christi IceRays are right back at it tomorrow against the Springfield Jr. Blues on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:30 PM CT time on Rink 1 at the Super Rink.

For information, please call 361-814-7825, 814-PUCK.

