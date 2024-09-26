Bruins Victorious against the Mountain Kings

September 26, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

BLAINE, MINN. - The early morning puck drop showed no effect on the Austin Bruins (3-0-0-0) as the Black and Gold continued their winning ways with a 4-1 victory over the New Hampshire Mountain Kings (1-5-0-0).

The Bruins netted their quickest goal of the season as Gavin Hruza scored his second in two days just 25 seconds into the contest. Tensions flared throughout the rest of the first period as fast paced action and heavy hitting led to several major penalties on both Mountain King and Bruin skaters alike. Despite 15 shots in the period, and a five-minute power play thanks to a major penalty, the Bruins were held to just a 1-0 lead heading into intermission.

EJ Paddington lit the lamp with the eventual game winning goal to give the Bruins a multi-goal lead 10:27 into the second period. The goal marked Paddington's fifth of the season and third of the showcase. Gustav Svantesson scored his first career NAHL goal on the power play on a rebound chance off of an Evan Malkhassian shot. Malkhassian was credited with his second assist of the young season.

The Mountain Kings looked to begin a comeback after Jack MacDonald scored just three and half minutes into period three. Despite having three power play opportunities in the third, the Mountain Kings weren't able to close the lead any further than their lone goal of the contest.

The Bruins penalty kill continued to shine as the Black and Gold successfully killed off four penalties and remained a perfect 12 for 12 on the season. Austin is just one of three teams in the NAHL who have yet to allow a power play goal including the Minot Minotauros (4/4) and the Lone Star Brahmas (12/12). Connor Beckwith added to the penalty kill units impressive showing as the veteran forward had not one but two impressive shorthanded opportunities, capitalizing on the second for the squad's first shorthanded goal of the season.

The Bruins have off tomorrow before closing out the Showcase on Saturday against the New Mexico Ice Wolves at 2:30pm.

