Hat Tricks Outplayed in Battle against Corpus Christi

September 26, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Despite some big chances in the third period, the Hat Tricks were pushed to their limits in their 3-1 loss against the Corpus Christi IceRays.

In the opening frame, Hat Tricks goaltender, Jack Fialkoff, attempted to play the puck, yet it went out of play, leading to a delay of game penalty 13 seconds into the period. The IceRays quickly took advantage of the early power play, as forward, Cody Kempf, put Corpus Christi on the board 57 seconds into the power play. It would not be the last goal of the period, yet it would take 12:14 for IceRays forward, Stepan Kuznetzov, to add to the Corpus Christi lead with his goal during even-strength play.

The second frame saw Danbury start to fire back. 3:03 into the period, forward, Joey Mallozzi, would grab his first goal of the season, making it a 2-1 game. Corpus Christi would start to get familiar with Danbury, as the Ice Rays would take back-to-back roughing penalties, which they would kill off. 8:57 into the period, Corpus Christi forward, Will Reardon, would grab the final goal of the game to make it a 3-1 game.

The final frame saw both teams' netminders make save after save. Hat Tricks goaltender, Jack Kialkoff would save all 14 shots that came his way. Along with IceRays goaltender, Nikita Volsky saving all 10 shots he faced to keep it at 3-1.

The Hat Tricks play their third and final game of the 2024 NAHL Showcase against the Kenai River Brown Bears at 12:15 CDT/1:15 EST. You can livestream the matchup on NATV and follow us on social media for game day updates.

