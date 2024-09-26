Wings Win on Day One of the NAHL Showcase

September 26, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







Chippewa 1 @ Aberdeen 2 - The power of special teams was on display Wednesday night as the Aberdeen Wings narrowly scraped by with a 2-1 over the Chippewa Steel. Kyle Murray-Smith was sent to the box for a cross-checking minor penalty just under three minutes into the game, and The Steel wasted no time. Chippewa converted the advantage to take the lead 1-0 on Matic Percic's powerplay tuck. Leonid Bulgakov buried the biscuit after a pass from Sebastian Lillsund late in the first period to knot the score at one for the Wings. The scoreboard read 1-1 all after 1. The score would not change until the final moments of the game. With just over a minute left on the clock, history repeated itself as Bulgakov buried the pass from none other than Lillsund, hooking up in the only other way the Wings scored on the day. However, this was no average goal. Not only did it come so late in the game, but it came shorthanded, and went on to be the game winning goal. In a game where numbers have seemed to repeat themselves, both netminders faced 22 shots. However, Wings goalie Damon Cunningham made one more crucial save than Steel goaltender Devin Shakar to bring home the win for the Wings. The Wings hit the ice for day two of the NAHL Showcase Thursday at 1:45pm when they take on the Northeast Generals. Log in to NAHLTV.COM to watch all the action!

