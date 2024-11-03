Ice Wolves Down Warriors, 4-1

November 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Oklahoma Warriors 4-1 on Saturday, Nov. 2. The Ice Wolves used another strong start to get the scoring started as Andy Earl would find the back of the net just 29 seconds in to secure the 1-0 lead. Ethan Hull would add a tally just past the halfway mark to double the lead 2-0. The Ice Wolves weren't done there as Tanner George would score his first NAHL goal for the second straight 3 goal first period.

There would be no goals scored in the second period on the combined 17 shots between the two teams. The third period saw the Warriors score their first goal of the game as Gleb Ushakov would score his first NAHL goal to draw within two. Ethan Hull would respond 88 seconds later restoring the three-goal lead, allowing the Ice Wolves to hold on long enough to take the win 4-1. This is the first weekend sweep in the Ice Wolves favor this season and the team has won four of their last five games. The team will travel to El Paso next weekend, Nov. 8 & 9 both games will be on NATV by selecting away audio.

