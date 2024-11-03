Bobcats Shootout Win Halts Bruins Comeback

November 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins are proving to be true battlers on the ice, consistently showing resilience in their recent performances. In four of their last five games, the Bruins (9-5-0-1) have fought back from deficits to even the score, successfully securing victories in three of those four comeback efforts. Saturday night the comeback was there, but the ending wasn't as sweet. Austin lost in a shootout to the Bismarck Bobcats (13-0-1-1) to split the weekend series.

After handing the Bobcats their first regulation loss of the year on Friday, the Bruins came out firing on all cylinders. Austin had 11 shots on goal in the first period holding Bismarck to just nine, yet neither squad found the back of the net keeping the game scoreless after one period.

The Bruins power play unit struggled to produce in Saturday's matchup, failing to convert on five opportunities in regulation. The Bobcats struck first on the power play 7:56 into the second period from forward Alexandr Kim. Bobcats newcomer Drew Roelofs netted his first career goal five minutes later to add to the lead.

With five minutes left in the second period, the Bruins struck to make it a one goal game. Connor Beckwith recovered his own shot, wrapped around the net and found veteran Ashton Bynum waiting in the left circle. Bynum, in his 100th career game as an Austin Bruin, slapped a one-timer past Tomas Anderson for the Bruins first goal of the game and Bynum's first of the year.

Another Austin defenseman was waiting for his opportunity later on in the third to tie things up. Nathan Williams received an offensive zone faceoff win at the blue line and passed the puck away. The puck never left the blue line before making its way back to Williams, who fired from the center point past Anderson for the game-tying goal at 16:18. Williams' first goal and eighth point are both tied for the lead among Bruins defensemen.

With no goal in overtime, the Bruins would head to their first shootout appearance of the season. Bismarck's Evan Hunter and Matthew Rafalski each scored while Austin's EJ Paddington and Luc Malkhassian couldn't convert, stifling the comeback.

Austin has nothing to hang its hat on, earning three of a possible four points against the Bobcats who boast the best record in the NAHL.

The Bruins head to Aberdeen next weekend for the team's first meeting with the Wings this season. Games at 7:15 pm on November 8th and 9th will be streamed on NATV with play-by-play coverage provided by Bruins broadcaster David Koier.

