Anchorage Wolverines Soar to Five Straight Wins, Stay Undefeated on Home Ice

November 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Wolverines take Game Two with a swift 4-1 win against the Chippewa Steel, extending their win streak to five.

The Steel took the lead late in the first, grabbing the sole goal of the period.

Parker Newman came in hot with the equalizer early in the second, with the assist from Sam Evert.

Toby Carlson secured the game winning goal two minutes into the final frame.

With Danny Bagnole in the box, Taisetsu Ushio snagged a short-handed-goal, hitting top left corner from the dot.

Romulus Riego De Dios finalized the score at 4-1 with an empty netter with a minute and a half left on the clock.

The Wolverines remain undefeated on the Sullivan's Ice, making their debut season one for the books.

The Minnesota Wilderness will be next to take on the Wolverines next weekend with a three-game series Friday-Sunday.

Like usual, Friday and Saturday will begin at 7:30; Sunday puck drops at 4:00pm.

