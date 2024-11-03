Weekend Recap NOV 1-2

November 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







The Minot Minotauros hit the road to St. Cloud, Minnesota, to face off against the Norsemen for a two-game set after a weekend home split with in-state rival the Bismarck Bobcats one week ago.

Friday's Game:

On Friday, Minot jumped on the scoreboard first with 6:11 remaining in the opening period. Billy Batten registered an even-strength goal, his fourth of the season, with assists from defenseman Connor Thue and forward Jesse Juhola.

Batten's tally proved to be the game-winning goal, as neither team would score again before the end of the contest. The Tauros' netminder, Lukas Swedin, earned the 1-0 shutout, stopping 20 Norsemen shots for his sixth win of the season.

Saturday's Game:

On Saturday, St. Cloud struck first when Sam Crane scored from the slot, beating Tauro's goaltender Will Mizenko five-hole for his sixth goal of the season, with 12:54 left in the opening period.

The game remained scoreless through the second period. However, St. Cloud's Bronson Hunt was called for cross-checking with 22 seconds left, giving the Tauros a power play to start the third. Shortly after, Minot gained a 5-on-3 advantage when the Norsemen's Andrew Cummings was penalized for checking from behind. The Tauros took full advantage of the opportunity, with Ty James wiring a shot from the top of the circles to beat Norsemen goalie Beck Liden, tying the game 1-1 and marking James's first goal of the season.

Just over 12 minutes later, the Tauros grabbed their first lead of the evening. Brandon Funk won the offensive zone faceoff, sending the puck to Murray Marvin-Cordes on the wing, who then fed Adam Mahler on the point. Mahler fired a shot from just below the blue line, scoring on Liden for his third goal of the season.

With 2:22 left in regulation, the Norsemen's Hudson Blue scored his fifth goal of the season, tying the game at 2-2 and sending the contest into overtime.

In the 3-on-3 overtime, Tim Runtzo scored 1:41 into the action, giving the Norsemen a 3-2 OT victory and a split after a hard-fought weekend series.

The Tauros return home to Maysa Arena on November 8th and 9th to face the St. Cloud Norsemen once again. Tickets for these games can be purchased on the Tauros' online ticketing site. Puck drop is set for 7:35 PM on both Friday and Saturday. The games will be broadcast on NATV, with free audio coverage available on the Tauros' YouTube and Facebook pages.

