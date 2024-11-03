Wings Win in Thrilling Shootout Victory

November 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings hosted the Minnesota Mallards again on Saturday night at the Odde Ice Center and went into overtime for the first time this season. With no scoring happening in overtime, the game went into a shootout where both Leonid Bulgakov and Owen Pitters would score, securing the victory for the Wings!

The Mallards would be the first ones to get on the board at the 10:17 mark in the first period, it would be Trey Fredenberg who would score. Just two minutes later, Luke Backel for the Wings would even the score, getting assists from Owen Pitters and Cade Moxham. Then, before the period would be over, Hunter Hayes would get the lead back for the Mallards and the period would end with a score of 2-1 with the Mallards in the lead.

To start the second period, the Wings would come out on a five-minute power play after the Mallards took a major penalty. But, the Wings were unable to capitalize. At the 8:07 mark however, Sebastian Lillsund would score for the Wings, getting assistance from Leonid Bulgakov and Brady Estabrook. This would be the only goal of the second period, and would tie the game heading into the third period.

After a scoreless third period, the game went into overtime, but the overtime period would go scoreless as well.

Then, the game went into a shootout.

The first skater up would be for the Mallards, #12 Hunter Hayes, but he would be denied by Wings Goaltender Willum Braun.

Next, for the Wings would be #27 Leonid Bulgakov who scored.

Then, for the Mallards #19 Erik Muller who would again be denied by Willum Braun.

And finally for the Wings, number #24 Owen Pitters scores the shootout winner.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings stopping 27 of 29 shots on goal.

Three stars of the game were Leonid Bulgakov (1 assist, shootout goal), Owen Pitters (1 assist, shootout goal), and Sebastian Lillsund (1 goal).

Next, the Aberdeen Wings look to take on the Austin Bruins in the Odde Ice Center November 8th and 9th for the Annual Children's Miracle Network Specialty Jersey Auction! More details to come.

