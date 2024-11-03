Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Make Statement in 4-2 Victory Over Nordiques

November 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks played one of their best games of the season, winning 4-2 against the Maine Nordiques to split the weekend series. Danbury executed the full 60 minutes while controlling themselves in tough situations. Overall, this will be huge momentum for the Hat Tricks to use in practice this week before heading to New Hampshire.

Danbury Went Full Send

The Hat Tricks went full send from start to finish, putting up 37 shots on net, scoring four goals, and dropping the gloves on two occasions. Last night served as a wake-up call for Danbury, getting shutout for the second time this season. Key players such as David Utkin and Niko Tournas stepped up to the plate for the first time in a while, while the defense held strong throughout.

Tyler Spokane Grabs His First Win as a Hat Trick

Hat Tricks netminder Tyler Spokane was signed as a free agent this week, after starting the season with the Chippewa Steel. Spokane boasted a .941 save percentage in his debut, only allowing two goals on 34 shots. Spokane shows a lot of promise going forward, picking up where Kiesewetter left off.

Lineup Notes

The Hat Tricks may have found some new lines that will be used going forward, such as the Utkin-Golisano-Tournas line and the top line of Esposito-Omicioli-Ghosheh. The second line produced three goals and four points total, with defenseman J.S. Pack grabbing his first goal with the Hat Tricks (second goal of the 2024-25 season).

Next Game

The Hat Tricks take the trip to Hooksett, New Hampshire next weekend for their only road trip of November, as they face off against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings. Puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m. on Friday November 8 and you can stream it on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

