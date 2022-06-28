Ice Flyers Set 2022-23 Home Dates

Pensacola, FL. - Summer's official arrival also brings more insight on how the 14th Ice Flyers season will be hosted at the Pensacola Bay Center. With the 2022-23 Season inching closer, fans can now start setting their calendars for every Ice Flyers home game.

The Ice Flyers will host their Home Opener on Thursday, Oct. 20. followed by Pink in The Rink Night on Saturday, Oct. 22 to conclude the opening weekend festivities.

"Our schedule this season worked out to be able to do a Pink in the Rink Night once again," said Ice Flyers Owner Greg Harris. "This season's game will be on a grander scale, making it a night of breast cancer awareness, raising money for cancer research, along with special pink jerseys that the players will be wearing and that the fans can purchase."

Some of the fan-favorite staples will be coming back to the Hangar with the Ice Flyers hosting three Military Appreciation Nights, two Small Dog Race Nights, a Mardi Gras Night, $5 Weekend, and a Veterans Appreciation Night that falls on Veterans Day this season.

The Ice Flyers are also welcoming a significant game date to their schedule, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"Our Veterans Appreciation Night game and our Martin Luther King Jr. Day game will be honoring people incredibly significant to our community and our country, both our veterans and Dr. King," explained Harris. "We have hosted a Veterans Appreciation Night every season and we are excited to host for the first time an MLK Day game to pay tribute to the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr."

Theme Nights, game times, away game dates and opponents will be announced at a later date.

Ice Flyers 2022-23 Season Home Dates

Thursday, Oct. 20

Saturday, Oct. 22

Saturday, Oct. 29

Friday, Nov. 11

Saturday, Nov. 12

Saturday, Nov. 19

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Friday, Dec. 2

Saturday, Dec. 3

Friday, Dec. 16

Friday, Dec. 23

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Friday, Dec. 30

Friday, Jan. 6

Saturday, Jan. 14

Monday, Jan. 16

Friday, Jan. 20

Saturday, Jan. 21

Friday, Jan. 27

Saturday, Jan. 28

Friday, Feb. 10

Saturday, Feb. 11

Sunday, Feb. 19

Saturday, March 11

Sunday, March 12

Friday, March 24

Saturday, March 25

Sunday, March 26

