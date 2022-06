2022-23 Home Schedule Announced

June 28, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







Birmingham Bulls 2022-23 Home Schedule

Saturday October 29, 2022

Friday November 4, 2022

Thursday November 10, 2022

Friday November 11, 2022

Friday November 18, 2022

Saturday November 19, 2022

Friday December 2, 2022

Friday December 9, 2022

Friday December 16, 2022

Saturday December 17, 2022

Thursday January 5, 2023

Saturday January 7, 2023

Friday January 13, 2023

Monday January 16, 2023

Friday January 27, 2023

Saturday January 28, 2023

Thursday February 9, 2023

Saturday February 11, 2023

Monday February 20, 2023

Friday February 24, 2023

Saturday February 25, 2023

Friday March 3, 2023

Friday March 10, 2023

Saturday March 11, 2023

Friday March 17, 2023

Friday March 24, 2023

Thursday March 30, 2023

Saturday April 8, 2023

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.