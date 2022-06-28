Thunderbolts Announce Home Dates for the 2022-2023 Campaign

June 28, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, IN: The Evansville Thunderbolts, of the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League), announced today the dates for the 28 regular season home games for the 2022-2023 hockey season.

For the upcoming season, fans will be treated to thirteen Saturday games, eight Friday games, then three games on Sunday, two on Wednesday and one each on Tuesday and Thursday.

As previously reported, the home opener has been pegged for Saturday, October 22 at 7:00pm CT. All home games will be played at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville. The list of opponents and our away game schedule will be announced soon.

After the home opener, the Thunderbolts will host thousands of school kids with the annual Education Day Game, slated for Tuesday, October 25 at 10:00am. Several Evansville organizations and agencies will align the lobby and concourse to further enhance the education and entertainment portions of this event.

The team's promotional schedule will be announced very soon after the complete schedule is released. Fans will see many announcements over the summer that will add to the already exciting game night experience.

Season ticket and group packages are now on sale for the upcoming season. Call 812-422-BOLT for details.

2022-2023 Evansville Thunderbolts Home Dates

Saturday October 22 7:00pm

Tuesday October 25 10:00am

Friday November 4 7:00pm

Saturday November 5 7:00pm

Friday November 11 7:00pm

Sunday November 13 3:00pm

Friday December 2 7:00pm

Saturday December 3 7:00pm

Saturday December 10 7:00pm

Saturday December 17 7:00pm

Wednesday December 28 7:00pm

Saturday December 31 7:00pm

Saturday January 7 7:00pm

Wednesday January 11 7:00pm

Sunday January 22 3:00pm

Friday January 27 7:00pm

Saturday January 28 7:00pm

Friday February 3 7:00pm

Saturday February 4 7:00pm

Friday February 10 7:00pm

Saturday February 25 7:00pm

Sunday February 26 3:00pm

Friday March 10 7:00pm

Saturday March 11 7:00pm

Thursday March 16 7:00pm

Saturday March 18 7:00pm

Saturday April 1 7:00pm

Friday April 7 7:00pm

(All times Central.)

