Thunderbolts Announce Home Dates for the 2022-2023 Campaign
June 28, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
Evansville, IN: The Evansville Thunderbolts, of the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League), announced today the dates for the 28 regular season home games for the 2022-2023 hockey season.
For the upcoming season, fans will be treated to thirteen Saturday games, eight Friday games, then three games on Sunday, two on Wednesday and one each on Tuesday and Thursday.
As previously reported, the home opener has been pegged for Saturday, October 22 at 7:00pm CT. All home games will be played at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville. The list of opponents and our away game schedule will be announced soon.
After the home opener, the Thunderbolts will host thousands of school kids with the annual Education Day Game, slated for Tuesday, October 25 at 10:00am. Several Evansville organizations and agencies will align the lobby and concourse to further enhance the education and entertainment portions of this event.
The team's promotional schedule will be announced very soon after the complete schedule is released. Fans will see many announcements over the summer that will add to the already exciting game night experience.
Season ticket and group packages are now on sale for the upcoming season. Call 812-422-BOLT for details.
2022-2023 Evansville Thunderbolts Home Dates
Saturday October 22 7:00pm
Tuesday October 25 10:00am
Friday November 4 7:00pm
Saturday November 5 7:00pm
Friday November 11 7:00pm
Sunday November 13 3:00pm
Friday December 2 7:00pm
Saturday December 3 7:00pm
Saturday December 10 7:00pm
Saturday December 17 7:00pm
Wednesday December 28 7:00pm
Saturday December 31 7:00pm
Saturday January 7 7:00pm
Wednesday January 11 7:00pm
Sunday January 22 3:00pm
Friday January 27 7:00pm
Saturday January 28 7:00pm
Friday February 3 7:00pm
Saturday February 4 7:00pm
Friday February 10 7:00pm
Saturday February 25 7:00pm
Sunday February 26 3:00pm
Friday March 10 7:00pm
Saturday March 11 7:00pm
Thursday March 16 7:00pm
Saturday March 18 7:00pm
Saturday April 1 7:00pm
Friday April 7 7:00pm
(All times Central.)
