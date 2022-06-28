Havoc Announce 28 Home Dates for 22-23 Season
June 28, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE,AL - The Huntsville Havoc released their 28 home dates for the 2022-23 Southern Professional Hockey League season today.
The home opener is set for Friday, October 28th. With 12 Friday home games, 9 Saturday games, and 2 Sunday and Thursday games. This season will also feature a Noon puck drop on Monday, February 20th!
All night games will start at 7:00 pm, while the puck will drop at 5:00 pm on Sundays.
The home opponents, road schedule, and promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. The home schedule is subject to change.
2022-23 Huntsville Havoc Home Dates
Friday, October 28, 2022
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Friday, November 18, 2022
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Thursday, November 24, 2022
Friday, November 25, 2022
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Friday, December 23, 2022
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Friday, December 30, 2022
Friday, January 6, 2023
Friday, January 13, 2023
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Friday, January 20, 2023
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Friday, February 3, 2023
Saturday, February 4, 2023
Friday, February 10, 2023
Saturday, February 11, 2023
Sunday, February 19, 2023 (5:00 PM)
Monday, February 20, 2023 (12:00 PM)
Friday, March 10, 2023
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023 (5:00 PM)
Friday, March 31, 2023
Saturday, April 1, 2023
