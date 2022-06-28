Havoc Announce 28 Home Dates for 22-23 Season

HUNTSVILLE,AL - The Huntsville Havoc released their 28 home dates for the 2022-23 Southern Professional Hockey League season today.

The home opener is set for Friday, October 28th. With 12 Friday home games, 9 Saturday games, and 2 Sunday and Thursday games. This season will also feature a Noon puck drop on Monday, February 20th!

All night games will start at 7:00 pm, while the puck will drop at 5:00 pm on Sundays.

The home opponents, road schedule, and promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. The home schedule is subject to change.

2022-23 Huntsville Havoc Home Dates

Friday, October 28, 2022

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Friday, November 18, 2022

Saturday, November 19, 2022

Thursday, November 24, 2022

Friday, November 25, 2022

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Friday, December 23, 2022

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Friday, December 30, 2022

Friday, January 6, 2023

Friday, January 13, 2023

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Friday, January 20, 2023

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Friday, February 3, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Friday, February 10, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Sunday, February 19, 2023 (5:00 PM)

Monday, February 20, 2023 (12:00 PM)

Friday, March 10, 2023

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 (5:00 PM)

Friday, March 31, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023

