Dawgs Announce 2022-2023 Home Game Dates

June 28, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced their home game dates for the 2022-2023 season on Tuesday. Opponents, puck drop times, and the road game dates will be announced at a later date.

Opening Night is scheduled for Friday, October 21, and will be sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. The Dawgs will also be on home ice on Black Friday (November 25) and New Year's Eve. The final regular season home game will take place on Saturday, April 8. See the attached list of dates down below.

Single game tickets and single game parking passes will go on sale starting Wednesday, September 21 at the Berglund Center box office and online. 2022-2023 season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are on sale now. Contact Andrew King at andrew@railyarddawgs.com or 540-853-682 for more information.

If you have already purchased a package that requires you to select seven or 14 games, a selection form will be sent out once the promotional schedule is released.

