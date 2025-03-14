Ice Flyers Edge Storm, 3-2

March 14, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers secured a much-needed win Friday night, battling back from a two-goal deficit to claim a 3-2 victory in front of 4,807 hometown fans.

Former Ice Flyer Weiland Parrish started the scoring for the visiting Storm early in the 1st period.

Neither team found the back of the net for the remainder of the opening period as they headed to the first intermission with the Storm leading 1-0.

The Storm extended their lead with another early period goal off the stick of Brandon Stojcevski.

The Ice Flyers didn't waver and battled back swiftly with three unanswered goals from Nick Pryce, Doug Elgstam, and Sam Dabrowski.

The score remained 3-2 the rest of the way as both teams traded chances in the third period, with the Ice Flyers ultimately securing their first home victory since February 1st.

Fans can bid on autographed goal pucks from tonight's game on Dash.

Scoring Summary

First Period

QC 1, PEN 0

2:08 Weiland Parrish (12) - Mitchell Haight, Brent Moran

Shots on goal: QC 12, PEN 4

Second Period

QC 2, PEN 0

3:47 Brandon Stojcevski (10) - Noah Massie, Savva Smirnov

QC 2, PEN 1

6:02 Nick Pryce (7) - Nicholas Aromatario, Ivan Bondarenko

QC 2, PEN 2

11:28 Doug Elgstam (8) - Tyler German

QC 2, PEN 3

17:09 Sam Dabrowski (10) - Tyler German, Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira

Shots on goal: QC 11, PEN 10

Third Period

No scoring

Shots on goal: QC 8, PEN 5

Total Shots: QC 31, PEN 19

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.