Game Preview: March 14 vs Quad City

March 14, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers are back on home ice for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night presented by White Smiles General Dentistry for a crucial matchup agains the visiting Quad City Storm.

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

Ice Flyers Record: 14-24-4-5 (37 Points)

Storm Record: 20-24-2-2 (44 Points)

PROMO INFO

- Tonight's Youth Jersey Giveaway is presented by White Smiles General Dentistry

- The first 1,000 kids (12 & under) will receive a white giveaway jersey upon entry.

- The 50/50 raffle will benefiting Fiesta Pensacola.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle features four season-worn jerseys: #21 Eimantas Noreika, #19 Cale List, #8 Tim Faulkner, #20 Nicholas Aromotario.

WHAT ARE WE WEARING?

The team will be wearing their white jerseys to match the kids wearing their giveaway jerseys.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Saturday, March 15 - St. Patrick's Celebration presented by McGuire's Irish Pub | 7PM | Get Tickets

Home: Friday March 21 - Small Dog Race Night presented by Olive Branch Pet Hospital | 7PM | Get Tickets

Home: Saturday, March 22 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union | 7PM | Get Tickets

Home: Sunday, March 23 - SpongeBob Night presented by Pensacola International Airport | 7PM | Get Tickets

