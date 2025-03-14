Marcinkevics Returned to Mayhem by ECHL Atlanta

March 14, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that forward Patriks Marcinkevics has returned to the team after his call-up to the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators.

Marcinkevics was called up by the Gladiators on November 13, and has been with the team since. In his five games with the Mayhem, he scored one goal and had four assists, hitting a point-per-game pace. Playing alongside his brother Dominiks in Atlanta, he suited up in 33 games for the Gladiators, scoring 20 points (6g, 14a).

Marcinkevics is expected to be available for the Mayhem this weekend.

The Mayhem return home for Pirates & Princesses Night at 7 p.m. against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.



