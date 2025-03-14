Fresh Faces Lead Rivermen to 4-0 Victory in Knoxville

March 14, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN- The fresh faces in the Rivermen lineups proved decisive for Peoria on Friday night. The Rivermen defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears 4-2 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Two of Peoria's goals were scored by rookies making their professional debuts, and a third was scored by a returning veteran to the lineup.

The first period was marked by quality scoring chances and great saves from both Peoria and Knoxville. After the Rivermen had an early goal waved off, the Ice Bears struck first off a back-handed shot at the side of the crease to put Knoxville up 1-0. The Rivermen responded late in the period as rookie forward Andrew Poulias stepped up on a two-on-one rush and rifled home a shot that sailed into the top shelf over Knoxville netminder Stephen Mundinger to tie the game up at 1-1. Poulias's goal in his profess ional debut sparked the Rivermen as they had several more quality chances late in the first period but took a 1-1 tie game into the first intermission.

Midway through the second period Michael McChesney found the puck in the high slot and sent a quick pass down low to Zach Wilkie at the side of the net. Wilkie, spying rookie Charles Farmer on the back door, fed him a pass across the low slot to the rookie forward who tapped home the shot into an open net. Farmer's first goal in professional hockey put the Rivermen up 2-1 for their first lead of the game, but that lead did not last long. Four minutes later, the Ice Bears tied the game off a scrum in front o f the net to even the scoring at two goals apiece.

It took until late in the third period for the Rivermen to net the game's decisive goal, and just like Sunday it came late in the third period off of the stick of Michael McChesney. A point shot from the left-wing side was saved by Mundinger but it produced a rebound that McChesney was able to quickly deposit into the back of the net to secure his sixth game-winning goal of the season and second in as many nights. Returning veteran forward Mike Gelatt capped off the night with an empty-net goal with just 30 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Rivermen skated off the ice with their first road victory since February 7 and a firm hold on first place in the SPHL standings. Peoria will be back in action on Saturday night as they conclude their season series with the Ice Bears at 7:05 pm Eastern time at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.