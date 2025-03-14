SPHL Announces Suspension

March 14, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced the following suspension:

Huntsville's Phil Elgstam

Huntsville's Phil Elgstam has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 236, Huntsville at Birmingham, played on Thursday, March 13.

Elgstam was assessed a match penalty for slew-footing at 19:15 of the third period.

Elgstam will miss Huntsville's game tonight against Birmingham.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.