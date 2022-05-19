HVR Game Notes - May 19, 2022

Hudson Valley Renegades (15-19) at Brooklyn Cyclones (15-17)

RHP Matt Sauer (0-1, 5.33 ERA) vs. RHP Garrison Bryant (1-0, 2.55 ERA)

| Game 35 | Road Game 18 | Maimondes Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | May 19, 2022 | First Pitch 7 p.m. |

MEET THE (FUTURE) METS: The Hudson Valley Renegades take the field this afternoon as they continue their six-game series with the Brooklyn Cyclones this week at Maimonides Park. This is the first of two trips that the Renegades make to Coney Island this year, with a return engagement from August 16-21. Meanwhile, the Cyclones make three trips to Dutchess Stadium this season. Through eight games of the 30-game season series, Hudson Valley is 4-4 against Brooklyn.

ABOUT YESTERDAY AFTERNOON: The Renegades dropped their sixth-straight game in a 5-4 loss to the Brooklyn Cyclones. The Cyclones scored all five of their runs in an 11-batter fourth inning. Spencer Henson and Eric Wagaman each finished 2-for-4 with a double and a walk, and Aaron Palensky hit his second home run of the season off Jordan Yamamoto. Carlos Gomez turned in 2.1 scoreless innings in his High-A debut to close out the game for the Renegades.

HE GETS ON BASE: With his home run in the fifth on Tuesday, Eric Wagaman has now reached base in 12 consecutive games to begin his season. Overall, he is riding a 14-game on-base streak dating back to the end of 2021. Wagaman is the third Renegade with a 10+ game on-base streak this year, joining Everson Pereira (12) and Cooper Bowman (11). In 2021, the Renegades had 10 such streaks, led by Josh Breaux and Ezequiel Duran's 24-game on-base streaks.

STOP THE SLIDE: Following the loss in Wednesday's contest, Hudson Valley has lost a season-worst six straight games. Worse yet, the Gades have dropped eight of their last nine games, and 11 of their last 14. During the stretch they have dropped from their high-water mark of four games over .500 (12-8) to four games under .500 entering play on Thursday. The six-game losing streak for Hudson Valley is the franchise's longest skid since an 11-game losing streak from June 29 - July 9, 2017. The good news is that the Renegades went on to win the New York-Penn League Championship that year, so it wasn't all bad.

BASEBALL AMERICA UPDATES: Last Wednesday, Baseball America released its midseason Top 30 prospects list for the New York Yankees, featuring several Hudson Valley Renegades. Five Renegades made the list, headlined by new #3 prospect Everson Pereira (#11 preseason). Joining him were Trey Sweeney (#7), Austin Wells (#9), Beck Way (#12), and Will Warren (#27).

NEW IN TOWN: In a series of roster moves this week, the Renegades welcome in a new player to the Yankees organization this afternoon. RHP Ryan Miller was acquired from the Sioux Falls Canaries of the independent American Association, signed to a Minor League Contract by the Yankees and assigned to Hudson Valley on Thursday. Miller had appeared in one game for Sioux Falls this season, after spending the entire 2021 season with the Southern Illinois Miners of the Frontier League. Renegades pitching coach Spencer Medick pitched two game for Southern Illinois in 2015. Miller was originally a 6th round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018, but was released following the 2019 season.

WE'RE ON THE CLOCK: The new Minor League Baseball pitch clock rules have been accomplishing their intention of speeding up the pace of play and shortening game times across the sport in 2022. Owing to MLB's temporary suspension of the pitch clock at Dutchess Stadium in April, the Renegades have played in only 14 nine-inning games this year with a functioning pitch clock. In those contests, the average time of game is 2:32. In 2021, Hudson Valley played only three nine-inning games in under 2:30. This year, they have already played 10 in 26 nine-inning contests.

IN A PINCH: Tyler Hardman clubbed a go-ahead, two-run pinch-hit home run for the Renegades on Wednesday vs Aberdeen in a 6-5 win. That was the first time this season that Hudson Valley had a pinch hit, and the first pinch hit for the franchise since 2019 (0-for-3 in 2021). It was the first pinch-hit home run for the Renegades in the Portal Era (2005 - Present).

STOP THE STEAL: While the Renegades continue to be among the Minor League leaders in stolen bases, they are in a rut on the basepaths lately. Hudson Valley baserunners have been caught stealing at least once in five consecutive games, dating back to Friday, May 13. During this stretch, the Renegades are just 4-for-11 (.364) in stolen base attempts. In their last eight games, HV basestealers are 5-for-12. The Renegades have been caught stealing 22 times this season, the third-most of any team in the minors, trailing Clearwater (A, PHI) and Down East (A, TEX), who have been nabbed 24 times each.

HEY, I'M WALKIN' HERE: Infielder Cooper Bowman ranks third in the South Atlantic League in BB%, according to FanGraphs. Bowman is walking in 20.8% of his plate appearances, leading to a stellar .400 OBP. Incredibly , Bowman has also walked as many times (27) as he has struck out this season, making him one of seven players with enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title to have a K:BB ratio of 1.00 or better.

