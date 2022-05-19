Homestand Preview: Tees, Jerseys and Fireworks

May 19, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Tuesday, May 24th Doubleheader Starting at 5pm

The homestand will kick off with a doubleheader starting at 5pm on Tuesday. The game is a makeup of a lost matchup in Winston-Salem. Both games will be 7 innings.

It's Dollar Dog Tuesday! Bring out your dogs for a dollar and also enjoy one dollar hot dogs thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Don't forget Craft Beer Tuesday, grab $2 beers courtesy of Lowes Foods.

Wednesday, May 25th at 6pm

Break out the train whistles, our Wednesday Night game will be dedicated to all things trains!

Wednesday is a Kids Win Wednesday, brought to you by Arby's, of the year! All kids 12 and under can get a free ticket, meal voucher, and voucher for the bounce house, speed pitch and carousel.

It is also Wine Wednesday and fans can enjoy discounted wines and a sampling by Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines.

Thursday, May 26th at 11am

The Crawdads will host a day game on Thursday as they welcome students out for an Education Day, presented by Dippin' Dots, and senior groups for Senior Day presented by OrthoCarolina.

Friday, May 27th at 7pm

On Friday night the 'Dads are partnering with the Demon Deacons for Hickory is Deactown Night! As part of the celebration, Wake Forest Athletics will be handing out co-branded tees to the first 500 fans.

Following the game we will be shooting off fireworks presented by Lowes Foods and Big Dawg 92.1.

Saturday, May 28th at 7pm

Our Memorial Day Tribute will get underway on Saturday as the Crawdads give away 1,000 military themed replica jerseys presented by Pepsi.

Sunday, May 29th at 3pm

The Memorial Day Tribute will continue into Sunday's series finale.

It is also Church Bulletin Sunday and fans can bring their bulletin for a discounted $6 ticket. The team will then donate $4 back the bulletin's respective church thanks to Catawba Shoe Store.

Homestand Previews are presented by NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy is the world's largest producer of wind and solar energy. See how they are helping pave the way for America's Energy Era

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.