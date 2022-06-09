HVR Game Notes - June 9, 2022

Jersey Shore BlueClaws (21-31) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (25-28)

RHP Cristian Hernandez (2-2, 6.09 ERA) vs. RHP Beck Way (2-2, 5.40 ERA)

| Games 54 | Home Game 27 | Dutchess Stadium | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | June 9, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

AIN'T NO LAWS WHEN YOU'RE PLAYIN' THE CLAWS: The Hudson Valley Renegades return home to take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at Dutchess Stadium this week. The clubs will play a seven-game series including the doubleheader on Wednesday which made up a game that was postponed last month at ShoreTown Ballpark. The Gades and Claws play a whopping 30 games this season, but only 12 contests scheduled for the first half. The next time that Jersey Shore will be at Dutchess Stadium is the final homestand of the year from August 30 through September 4.

SO, ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Renegades were swept in a doubleheader by the BlueClaws last night by identical 2-1 final scores. In the opener, Matt Sauer turned in 6.0 scoreless innings before Jersey Shore scored a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out rally against Ryan Miller. In the night cap, the Gades trailed into the bottom of the ninth, but put the tying run at third before ultimately falling.

START ME UP: In the last 19 games, Renegades starting pitchers have turned in some great individual performances, and as a unit have been performed at a high level. In those games, HV starters are 5-4 with a 2.73 ERA (27 ER/89.0 IP), with 70 hits allowed, 35 walks (3.53 BB/9) and 91 strikeouts (9.20 K/9). The run has lowered the collective starting pitcher's ERA from 4.61 to 3.85, and the starters win total has more than tripled.

CLOSE GAME TROUBLE: Entering play on Thursday, the Renegades sit at three games under .500 with a 25-28 (.472) record, despite a +14 run differential (28-25 pythag record). Part of the reason for this has been the Gades performance in one and two-run games this season. Hudson Valley is 7-10 (.411) in one-run games, and 6-9 (.400) in two-run games this season. Teams are typically around .500 in these kinds of games, indicating that the Gades have been victim to some bad luck.

THAT'S ALL THEY GOT WAS ONE HIT?: In allowing just one hit to the IronBirds on Wednesday, the Renegades threw their third one-hitter of the year in their 46th game. The staff also threw combined one-hitters on April 23 against the Brooklyn Cyclones and May 8 (G1) at Jersey Shore. The Renegades have thrown nine one-hitters in the Portal Era (2005-Pres.), with six of them coming in the past two seasons (3 in 2021, 3 so far in 2022). The Renegades one-hit the BlueClaws twice last season, once at Dutchess Stadium, and once in Lakewood.

GOODBYE MAY. JUNE...HELLO: Tuesday marked the final game in the month of May, a welcome sight for Hudson Valley. In the month, they went gone 8-17 (.320) and have allowed 5.22 runs per nine innings. Additionally, they hit just .219/.332/.359 and scored only 3.92 runs per game. The Gades' .320 winning percentage in May was the team's worst month since they went 9-19 (.321) in July 2006.

SEIGLER STARTING HOT: Since being promoted from Single-A Tampa, catcher Anthony Seigler has been red-hot at the plate, reaching base safely in his first 12 games played and hitting a torrid .342/.527/.526 in that stretch, which ended in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Yankees 2018 first round pick played in 41 games with Hudson Valley in 2021, batting .219/.324/.391 with four home runs in an injury-plagued season. Seigler has played in 38 combined games this season between Tampa and Hudson Valley, after seeing action in a combined 71 games in 2019 and 2021 due to injuries.

TOP PICKS: Hudson Valley's roster is one of the most unique in High-A in that it features four of the last five 1st round picks of the New York Yankees. 2018 top pick Anthony Seigler is joined by 2019 Competitive Balance A pick T.J. Sikkema, 2020 top pick Austin Wells, and 2021 first-rounder Trey Sweeney on the roster. Only 2019 first-rounder Anthony Volpe is not with the Renegades this season, though Wells in currently on the 7-day injured list.

GADES RUNNING WILD: Hudson Valley has been on a base stealing tear lately, including swiping six bases in last Tuesday's series opener with Aberdeen. The Gades are an unreal 36-for-43 stealing bases in their last 15 games, and four of the seven times runners were thrown out were on pickoff-caught stealings. The Renegades have stolen 112 bases this season, the second-most of any team in MiLB. It also already ranks as the 8th-highest total in team history, despite only having 53 games played. Cooper Bowman leads the team with 21 steals, which ranks tied for second in the South Atlantic League and tied for 19th among all Minor League players. His 20 steals are the most for a Renegade in the Yankees affiliation, and the most since Garrett Hiott stole 20 for the Gades in 2019.

HE GETS ON BASE: Everson Pereira saw his 15-game on-base streak end on Saturday with an 0-for-4 performance. Overall this season, Pereira has still reached base safely in 38 out of 44 games played. Pereira is the only Renegade with two 10+ game on-base streaks this year (he also has a 12-game streak), and he joins Cooper Bowman (11) and Eric Wagaman (13) as the only HV players with a streak of that length. Anthony Seigler had a 12-game on-base streak broken in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader.

South Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2022

