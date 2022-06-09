Hot Rods Game Notes

With BG's loss last night, their lead in the SAL South Division is down to 1.5 games with 13 games left in the first-half.

Close to a Comeback... Bowling Green loaded the bases in the ninth and put the go-ahead run at the plate, but could not overcome a four-run deficit as the Crawdads took the second game of the homestand 6-4. BG got most of its offense from Kyle Manzardo, who provided two of the teams four hits, including a home run for the second consecutive game, and drove in three of the Hot Rods' four runs.

Yesterday's Notes... Manzardo and Simon are tied with the most home runs at Bowling Green Ballpark in 2022 with six... Manzardo is tied for second on the team with Hernandez with seven home runs this season... Manzardo has hit homers on consecutive days for the first time in his career... Driscoll threw out both potential base stealers from behind the plate... He also picked off a runner at second base, the first by a BG catcher this season... Wednesday's loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Hot Rods and a five-game streak against the Crawdads...

Crawdads Covet BG's Crown... For the third time this season, and second straight series, the Hot Rods begin a series against the second-place team in the South Division of the South Atlantic League. Last week, the Braves and Crawdads began their respective series tied for second in the division, a half-game behind Bowling Green. After last week's series victory in Rome, the Hot Rods remain in first place, beginning their 12-game homestand 1.5 games ahead of this week's opposition, the Hickory Crawdads.

Bravely Beating Rome... After dropping two of the first three games in Rome, Bowling Green took the final three games of the series against the Braves, taking their second-consecutive series victory. Joe La Sorsa earned two of the Hot Rods four wins in Rome and Audry Lugo picked up his first save of the season in the finale on Sunday. Logan Driscoll recorded hits in three of the four games he played and Heriberto Hernandez finished off the series with six hits in the final two games to help Bowling Green clinch a crucial series victory. Of the 28 road games BG has played in Rome, the Hot Rods have now won 20 of them.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in South-Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped cleanup from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the cleanup of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Postseason Push... The 2022 Playoff structure looks a little different than last season's "High-A East" setup. The season is split into two halves, with the first half ending after games on June 23. Each division's team with the best record will earn a berth, with the divisional first and second half champions facing one another in a three-game series in the post season. The winners of those series will be crowned division champions, with the two remaining teams set to face one another in a three-game championship series. The Hot Rods finish the first half on the road in Greenville, South Carolina in the middle of a six-game series against the Greenville Drive.

