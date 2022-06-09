BlueClaws Partner with Wreaths Across America in New One-Of-A-Kind Program

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have partnered with Wreaths Across America on a one-of-a-kind program through which fans can both reserve a ticket to BlueClaws Military Appreciation Night on July 7th and sponsor a wreath to be laid at a soldier's grave this December.

Military Appreciation Night at ShoreTown Ballpark is set for Thursday, July 7th at 7:05 pm, and is presented by OceanFirst Bank.

There are several options for fans to participate in this one-of-a-kind program.

- Sponsor a wreath and donate a ticket for a veteran to enjoy Military Appreciation Night for $15

- Sponsor a wreath, donate a ticket for a veteran to enjoy Military Appreciation Night, and receive a ticket to the game for yourself for $25.

All tickets for veterans will be distributed directly through accredited channels.

"Wreaths Across America and the BlueClaws have been talking about this program for the better part of three years, and are thrilled to launch the program heading into Military Appreciation Night," said Mel Russen, Board Member and Local Location Leader for Wreaths Across America.

"The wreaths that are sponsored through this program will be placed on gravesites of local veterans around the Jersey Shore. Additional wreaths will go to Arlington National Cemetery for the nationwide Wreaths Across America Day on December 17, 2022."

Military Appreciation Night will include special ceremonies before and after the game. Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early.

"We've been very excited to launch this program with Mel and Wreaths Across America," said Bob McLane, BlueClaws Senior VP of Ticket Sales & Service. "We are working with a truly special organization and this program will serve to both bring veterans out to the ballpark but also to provide wreaths for local veterans' graves."

In 2021, Wreaths Across America laid over 2.3 million wreaths at over 3,100 locations around the country, including in all 50 states.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. They have drawn nearly 8 million fans to ShoreTown Ballpark since their 2001 inception.

