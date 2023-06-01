HVR Game Notes - June 1, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (27-20) vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (22-24)

RHP Zach Messinger (0-2, 3.12 ERA) vs. RHP Jean Pinto (1-1, 2.58 ERA)

| Game 48 | Home Game 24 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | June 1, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

THE BIRDS ARE BACK IN TOWN: The Hudson Valley Renegades welcome in the Aberdeen IronBirds for their third of four series meetings this season. The Renegades made their lone visit to Maryland earlier in May, splitting the series. After the six game set this week, the two sides won't face each other again until the end of August.

LAST TIME OUT: Three errors in the first three innings sunk the Hudson Valley Renegades as they fell 7-4 to the Aberdeen IronBirds on Education Day on Wednesday. All five runs allowed by Tyrone Yulie were unearned across 4.1 innings. Grant Richardson belted his fifth HR of the season, a solo shot to center field in the fifth. Josh Breaux tallied three hits and blasted a two-run HR in the ninth inning. Minor League rehabber Josh Maciejewski tossed two scoreless frames in his first appearance with Hudson Valley this season.

REHAB-PALOOZA: On Tuesday, LHP Josh Maciejewski commenced a Minor League rehab assignment with the Renegades, becoming the second Minor League rehabber on the team, joining C Josh Breaux, who began his rehab on Saturday, May 27. This is the first time in the Yankees Era (2021-Present) that the Renegades have had two rehabbers on the team at the same time.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES:The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 21 of the team's 47 games (44.6%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 11-10 (.523) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played six games decided by 11-or-more runs, and has a 3-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played nine one-run games, and are 3-6 (.333).

RICHIE RICH: Grant Richardson has started to find his groove in the month of May. Over his last eleven games, Richardson is hitting .316/.422/.579 with a double, three home runs, and 9 RBIs.

WALK FEST: On Wednesday, the Renegades pitching staff collectively walked 10 IronBirds hitters setting a new season-high. The team had walked nine batters three times this season including twice last week in Wilmington. The 10 walks in a game are tied for the 12th most in the South Atlantic League this year with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (TB) leading the way. They issued 18 walks against the Hickory Crawdads (TEX) back on April 21st.

DOUBLE OR NOTHING: 'Gades outfielder Spencer Jones collected his 14th and 15th double of the season on Wednesday versus Aberdeen. Jones is 2nd in the South Atlantic League only trailing Wilfred Veras (WS) who has amounted 20 total. The 15 doubles are also t-3rd in High-A and are the most among all NYY Minor Leaguers.

DON'T RUN ON ME:Renegades catcher Antonio Gómez caught Jackson Holliday on Tuesday to bring his total to 18 in 24 games behind home plate this year.

- He owns the highest mark in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and good for t-3rd in MiLB.

- Gómez has thrown out 29.0% of would-be basestealers this year. The SAL average is around 21%.

- Nick Clarno (AUG, ATL) leads all of MiLB with 25 while Gómez is t-2nd.

- In the month of May, Gómez has caught 34.1% of attempted runners (14-for-41).

- After catching just four opponents in April, the 'Gades backstop has improved his CS% by nearly 18% month over month.

MY NAME IS INDIGO DIAZ: One of a flurry of roster moves made by the Yankees effecting the Renegades included recieving RHP Indigo Diaz from the Somerset Patriots. Diaz was acquired by the Yankees on December 28, 2023 from the Atlanta Braves along with INF Caleb Durbin in exchange for LHP Lucas Leutke.

ARSON PALENSKY: The New York Yankees promoted Aaron Palensky to Double-A Somerset on Tuesday, ending a phenomenal start to the season with Hudson Valley. In his last 25 games with the Renegades, he hit .379/.453/.796 (39-for-103) with 8 2B, 3B, 11 HR, 27 RBIs, 6 SB and 25 runs.

- He is currently first in HR (12), SLG (.744), & OPS (1.178), tied for second in TB (93) & XBH (23), third in AVG (.352), OBP (.434), & RBI (33), and tied for sixth in H (66) in the SAL.

- His 12 HR are the most among NYY minor leaguers.

- With two doubles and a HR on 5/25 at Wilmington, Palensky passed Everson Pereira for the most career extra-base hits in franchise history (46).

- He is t-5th among all non-AAA MiLB players in HR this season, and t-15th overall. Palensky has the fifth-highest OPS in the minor leagues.

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With a hit on Sunday, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 111 career hits with the Renegades. He currently sits fifth in franchise history sitting behind Matt Rico (112) for fourth. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125.

