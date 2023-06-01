Bowling Green Tallies Second-Straight Shutout in 3-0 Victory

June 1, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Willy Vasquez collected his second three-hit game of the year and J.J. Goss spun 5.0 scoreless innings to carry the Bowling Green Bootleggers (21-23) to a 3-0 victory over the Rome Braves (23-25) on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second off Rome starter Luis Vargas. Willy Vasquez and Jeffry Parra singled, while Gionti Turner was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Nate Soria worked a walk, plating Vasquez to put the Hot Rods up 1-0.

In the bottom of the third, Nick Schnell walked and scored on an RBI double off the bat of Vasquez to move the score to 2-0. The Bootleggers took a 3-0 lead when Blake Robertson scored Vasquez on an RBI triple to right center. Bowling Green reliever Kyle Whitten shutdown the Rome offense in the ninth to push the Bootleggers to a 3-0 victory.

Goss (2-2) earned the win, striking out six while allowing four walks and two hits over 5.0 scoreless innings. Vargas (3-3) collected the loss, tossing 4.0 frames while letting up three runs on five hits, three walks, and five strikeouts. Whitten (3) notched three strikeouts over three perfect innings to collect the save.

The Hot Rods and the Braves play game four of a six game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green is set to start RHP Ben Peoples (1-3, 3.65), while Rome is rolling out RHP Ian Mejia (3-3, 4.46).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.