Hudson River Derby & Can Atlanta's Magic Continue?: Conference Finals Preview
November 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Taylor Twellman previews the Conference Semifinals for the MLS Cup Playoffs!
The book of the Hudson River Derby has 29 chapters in it and some of the league's most memorable moments have come in this games. It's safe to say this is the biggest Hudson River Derby to date because yes it's in the playoffs but more so because Miami, Columbus and Cincinnati have all lost. Both of these teams believe MLS Cup is a possibility.
The Marquee Matchup of the weekend is at BMO Stadium where LAFC will host the Seattle Sounders in a game that has been the top billing for a long time.
Before the season started it was fair to say that both Atlanta United and Orlando City would be in the MLS Conference Semifinal. Atlanta had a star duo of Giomakis and Almada while Orlando City looked to progress from where they finished last season and that was losing to Columbus who won. Yet Orlando City wins only 4 of their 1st 18 games while Atlanta sells Giokaoumakis, Alameda, Wiley and fires their coach Pineda. In fact, A month ago Atlanta United needed a win at Orlando City and a lot of help to even make the playoffs. They only had a 10% chance of making the playoffs on the final day of the regular season.
