Howe Promoted to Director of Business Operations Position

July 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are excited to announce that Olivia Howe has been promoted to the position of Director of Business Operations.

"Olivia has proved that she can run a front office through her work ethic, her connections and leadership within the community of Moose Jaw," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said.

"We look forward watching Olivia establish herself in this position."

Howe joined the Warriors' front office as the Manager of Sales and Marketing in 2021.

She was originally hired by the organization as a Coaching Assistant in 2019, becoming the first female on a Western Hockey League coaching staff.

From Moose Jaw, Howe played for the Notre Dame AAA Hounds (SFMAAAHL) from 2008-12, she would then go on to attend Clarkson University (NCAA) from 2012-16 where she was part of their 2013-14 National Championship team.

The Warriors will return to the ice at the end of August for the start of training camp.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.