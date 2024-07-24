Brenton Signs with AHL's Rockford IceHogs

July 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - Lucas Brenton will be making the jump to pro hockey next season.

After helping lead the Moose Jaw Warriors to a WHL Championship this past season, the 21-year-old defenceman has signed with a one-year American Hockey League contract with the Rockford IceHogs, the Chicago Blackhawks' AHL-affiliate.

Brenton played a key role in the Warriors' championship season, finishing with one goal, 17 points and a plus-21 rating while playing in all 68 regular season games.

"Lucas impressed our staff at the rookie tournament last season as an invite. He returned to junior in Moose Jaw and helped them win the WHL championship and a berth in the Memorial Cup. His size and strength are very noticeable, and we are excited to watch his development during his first professional season," said IceHogs President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Mark Bernard in a media release.

The six-foot-four defenceman added two goals and seven points in 20 playoff games.

Brenton played in 230 career WHL games, finishing with seven goals and 53 points.

Brenton previously attended the Blackhawks' training camp in 2023.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2024

Brenton Signs with AHL's Rockford IceHogs - Moose Jaw Warriors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.