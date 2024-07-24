Raiders Land Dragicevic in Blockbuster Deal with Americans

July 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert Raiders News Release







The Prince Albert Raiders and Tri-City Americans made a splash on Wednesday. The Raiders have acquired defenceman Lukas Dragicevic, goaltender Eric Kahl, as well as a seventh round pick in 2025.

In exchange, Prince Albert sends defenceman Terrell Goldsmith, forward Grady Martin, goaltender Nathan Preston, and a third round pick in 2025 to Tri-City.

Dragicevic, a 19-year-old, finished his third full season with the Americans, serving as an alternate captain in 2023-24. In 202 career WHL games, the blueliner has recorded 157 points (35G-122A) to go along with 160 penalty minutes. The Richmond, BC product was the fourth overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, selected after Connor Bedard (REG), Riley Heidt (PG), and Brayden Yager (MJ). He was selected in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft, 57th overall by the Seattle Kraken, and has since signed his NHL Entry Level Contract.

Kahl, from Saskatoon, SK, had a brief stint with the Americans in 2023-24. In two games, the 18-year-old had a 6.19 GAA and a .844 SV%. He played 13 games in the SJHL, between the Estevan Bruins, Weyburn Red Wings, and La Ronge Ice Wolves, with a 5.53 GAA and a .870 SV% in those contests.

In return, the Raiders send 19-year-old defenceman Goldsmith, 18-year-old forward Martin, and 18-year-old goalie Preston, who turns 19 in November.

Goldsmith, who made his debut with the green and gold in the 2020-21 season, is a veteran of 185 WHL games. The Fort St. James product recorded 10 goals and 20 assists in those games, logging 278 penalty minutes. He was a first round pick, 15th overall by Prince Albert in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, and was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes (now the Utah Hockey Club) in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Martin wrapped up his sophomore season with the Raiders in 2023-24. The Oyen, AB product scored three goals and added 12 assists in 114 career games in Prince Albert to go along with 92 penalty minutes. He was a second round pick, 32nd overall by the Raiders in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Preston, from Penticton, BC, was signed by the Raiders in December of the 2023-24 campaign. He played in four games, posting a 4.10 GAA and a .853 SV%. Prior to that, he played in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League with the Princeton Posse, where he recorded a 12-3-0-0 record, a 2.47 GAA, and a .920 SV%.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.