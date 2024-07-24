Year in Review: Dominik Petr

With an impressive international resume already under his belt, Dominik Petr arrived in Brandon with the expectation he'd fit right in with their forward group and elevate the skill level. He made an impact immediately and turned into one of the team's top weapons as the season went along.

After putting up six points in his first three games, Petr went through an adjustment period that young players inevitably go through when playing in a new league in a different part of the world. By the time the season was over, however, he'd adjusted well to life as a Wheat King and was contributing on both the power play and penalty kill, and teasing a skill set that has Wheat Kings fans excited for his return to the team.

From scoring in his first WHL game to picking up his first shorthanded goal and ultimately producing more than any import player for the Wheat Kings in eight years, we're reviewing the rookie season for Dominik Petr.

First Impression

After a strong preseason (including an overtime winner against the Regina Pats) Petr wasted no time introducing himself to his new fanbase in the regular season. On opening night against the Pats on September 22, he picked up a goal and an assist. This was the start of a three-game point streak for Petr, in which he posted six points.

Fabulous Freshman

Petr quickly became a fixture on both the power play for the Wheat Kings, and took advantage of his special teams minutes. With 17 goals and 45 points, he finished fourth among all first-year import players in the entire WHL last season, and second in the East Division.

Keeping Good Company

Petr's 45 points were not only a strong offensive contribution to the team, they were the most by an import player for the Wheat Kings since the 2015-16 season. That year, Ivan Provorov led the way for the team's European players with 73 points in 62 games.

Dual Threat

Petr's power play prowess was apparent right away (his goal in the first game of the season came on the man advantage) but he quickly became a mainstay on the penalty kill as well. On February 24, Petr scored his first shorthanded goal of the season in a road game against the Prince Albert Raiders.

Gone Camping

Petr's rookie season in Brandon earned him some attention from the NHL. This summer, he was invited to development camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In addition, he's been playing for Team Czechia at international events during the summer as well.

Marty Says:

"I thought overall Dom had a pretty good year with us. He started out strong, perhaps hit a bit of a wall in the middle, but then finished strong. Dom has great hockey sense and skill, and I feel now that he has a year under his belt he could be poised to have a big year for us. Attending prospect camp in Toronto should help with his confidence as well."

