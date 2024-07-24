Americans Acquire Utah Prospect Terrell Goldsmith from Prince Albert

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today that the team has acquired 2005-born defenseman Terrell Goldsmith, 2006-born forward Grady Martin, 2005-born goaltender Nathan Preston and a 2025 third-round pick from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for 2005-born defenseman Lukas Dragicevic, 2006-born goaltender Eric Kahl and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

"This was a difficult trade to make as Lukas has been with us for three years and has developed into a premier defenseman in the WHL," said Tory. "However, Lukas requested a trade, and we accommodated his wishes. We think the players we have added improve our team and add valuable depth as well."

Goldsmith, from Fort St. James, B.C., was drafted 15th overall by the Raiders in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, he has skated in 185 career games with the Raiders recording 30 points (10-20-30) to go along with 278 penalty minutes.

"Goldsmith is an elite shut-down defenseman who immediately improves our defensive-zone play," said Tory. "He makes us a much harder team to play against."

He was selected in the fourth round, 102nd overall, by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Draft, who have since relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah and will play as the Utah Hockey Club in the 2024-25 season.

Martin, from Oyen, Alberta, was the Raiders second-round pick, 32nd overall, in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. The 6-foot-4 forward recorded 10 points (2-8-10) in 63 games this past season.

"Grady is a big power forward who is entering his third WHL season," added Tory.

Preston, from Penticton, B.C., spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Princeton Posse of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, playing in 15 games. He posted a record of 12-3 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.47 goals against average in those 15 games.

"Nathan is a big goalie who had an excellent season with Princeton in the KIJHL, as well as making his WHL debut with the Raiders. He improves our depth at the goaltender position moving into the 2024-25 season," said Tory

He signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Raiders in late December of last year and played in four games for Prince Albert during the remainder of the season.

Dragicevic was drafted fourth overall by the Americans in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft and spent three years in Tri-City. He was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Kahl was drafted by the Americans in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft and appeared in two games with Tri-City last season.

