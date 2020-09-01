Howdeshell, Killins Join Walleye

TOLEDO, OH- Toledo adds a forward and a 'D' with Keeghan Howdeshell and Ryker Killins agreeing to terms with the Walleye for the 2020-21 season. Both join the pond after playing last season with the Rapid City Rush.

Howdeshell joins Toledo for his second professional year after spending his rookie campaign on an American League contract with the Tuscon Roadrunners. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound forward tallied 13 goals, 24 assists for 37 points for the Rush in addition to playing one game with the Roadrunners.

Toledo Walleye Head Coach Dan Watson, "Keeghan is a big, powerful forward who has the ability to score goals in tight. He has good vision and can make plays under pressure. We are happy to have Keeghan join the Walleye and continue to develop his skills to help grow his game."

Killins, a second-year pro, totaled 21 points on five goals and 16 assists in 47 games with Rapid City during his rookie season. The 5-foot-9 blueliner signed with the South Carolina Stingrays late in the 2018-19 season playing in 14 regular season games, scoring nine points (3G, 6A) before adding an assist in five postseason contests.

"Ryker had a good rookie season," Watson said. "I think he learned a lot about becoming a pro. He has tremendous character, the willingness to get better every day. He is a good skating, puck moving defensemen who will fit nicely into our culture and how we want to play."

