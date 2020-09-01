Solar Bears Re-Sign Jake Coughler

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Jake Coughler on a ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Coughler (KOOG-luhr), 24, originally joined Orlando in November after recording four points (2g-2a) and two penalty minutes in 11 games with Slovakian club HC Dulka Trencin. The forward notched 22 points (13g-9a) and 11 penalty minutes in 30 games with the Solar Bears before suffering a season-ending injury in mid-February. Despite the limited action with Orlando, Coughler provided clutch offense - three of his goals were game-winners, and the Solar Bears went 8-2-1-0 (.773) when he found the back of the net.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 187-pound forward played two seasons of U Sports athletics for St. Mary's University, where he tallied 63 points (27g-36a) and 32 penalty minutes in 60 games for the Huskies program and was named to the Atlantic University Sport All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.

The native of St. Catharines, Ontario played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the Halifax Mooseheads, Charlottetown Islanders and Gatineau Olympiques, where he picked up 125 points (65g-60a) and 104 penalty minutes in 215 games.

