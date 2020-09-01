Mavericks Sign High Octane Rookie Phil Marinaccio

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Wednesday the club has signed rookie forward Phil Marinaccio (MARE-in-notch-ee-oh).

Marinaccio, a five-foot-10, 190-pound, 27-year-old rookie forward, has spent the last three seasons in Norway and Denmark. Last season with Storhamar in Norway, he put up 26 points on 13 goals and 13 assists in 32 games. He also split time in the Norweigan league, playing nine games for Frisk Asker in which he scored one goal and had five assists for six points.

"It's a huge signing for us," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "He's got high octane speed, skill and has the tremendous ability to finish and distribute. He was an all-star at Bemidji State and has been uber successful in Norway and Denmark, where he won a championship. He's a major addition."

