Defenseman Jake Clifford Bolsters Blades Blue Line

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced on Tuesday the signing of defenseman Jake Clifford for the 2020-21 season.

Clifford played one game for the Blades in the 2019-20 season after he was acquired from the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL) as part of a trade between the teams in March. The Brecksville, Ohio native totaled 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 49 games last year with Tulsa.

Before his professional career, Clifford played at the NCAA Division I level for the Arizona State Sun Devils from 2015-19. His first year on campus at Arizona State also marked ASU's first season as an NCAA Division I program. One of the pioneers of ASU hockey, Clifford played in 15 games as a freshman during the Sun Devils' inaugural season in 2015. As a senior in 2019, the defenseman helped lead ASU to their first-ever NCAA tournament berth.

At the end of his junior year in college, Jake Clifford was named as an Arthur Ashe Jr. Scholar Athlete of the Year. The prestigious award is given to student athletes who display an excellent level of play, high standing in the classroom, and involvement in the community. Throughout his time at Arizona State, Clifford spent time with the Phoenix Children's Hospital Child Life Zone, and also worked with the Arizona special needs community during hockey season.

Clifford is the 12th player to agree to terms with the Everblades for the 2020-21 season, and joins fellow defensemen Michael Downing, Ben Masella, and Cody Sol.

The Everblades begin the 2020-21 season in December, 2020.

