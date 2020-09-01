Americans Welcome Back Ben Carroll
September 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and proud partner Globe Life, are proud to announce the team has signed defenseman Ben Carroll to a 20-21 contract.
Ben Carroll joined the Allen Americans late last season from college and had two points in two games (0 goals and 2 assists).
The Sherwood Park, Alberta native played four years at the University of Alberta. He finished eighth on the team in scoring last season putting up 22 points in 28 games, where he was a teammate of former Allen Americans forward Chad Butcher.
The 6-foot-1 and 205-pound blueliner had three and a half seasons in the Western Hockey League with Edmonton, where he put up 61 points in 122 games.
The Allen Americans open their 12th season of minor league hockey this December. Their seventh in the ECHL.
