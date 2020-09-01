Former Rapid City Winger Lands in Toledo for 2020-21 Season

Forward Keeghan Howdeshell has agreed to terms with the Walleye for the 2020-21 season. The forward joins the Pond after playing last season with the Rapid City Rush.

Howdeshell joins Toledo for his second professional year after spending his rookie campaign on an American Hockey League contract with the Tuscon Roadrunners. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound forward tallied 13 goals and 24 assists for 37 points with the Rush, in addition to playing one game with the Roadrunners.

"Keeghan is a big, powerful forward who has the ability to score goals in tight. He has good vision and can make plays under pressure. We are happy to have Keeghan join the Walleye and continue to develop his skills to help grow his game." Dan Watson, Walleye Head Coach

