How the Charleston Battery Navigate the Domestic, International Transfer Market: USL All Access

September 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)









On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Charleston Battery President Lee Cohen for an in-depth discussion about the domestic and international transfer market from a USL Championship perspective following the club's announcement of the offseason transfer of start striker Nick Markanich to LaLiga 2 club CD Castellón, which marked the most recent move the club has made in the transfer market since Cohen arrived at the club in September, 2022.

Watts and Kerr also dig into the action from the past weekend in the USL Championship, a chance encounter with Louisville City FC Head Coach Danny Cruz at the airport, and a look ahead to what's on tap this weekend.

