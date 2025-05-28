How Phoenix Rising, FC Tulsa Have Worked to Raise Their Standards in 2025: USL All Access

May 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Mike Watts welcome Phoenix Rising FC Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah and FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell to the show ahead of each club's turn in the national spotlight on Wednesday night in a broadcast doubleheader on CBS Sports Network and TUDN.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.