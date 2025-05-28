How Phoenix Rising, FC Tulsa Have Worked to Raise Their Standards in 2025: USL All Access
May 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Mike Watts welcome Phoenix Rising FC Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah and FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell to the show ahead of each club's turn in the national spotlight on Wednesday night in a broadcast doubleheader on CBS Sports Network and TUDN.
