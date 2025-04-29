How Oakland Roots SC's Community Focus Helped Power Its Rise to the Coliseum

April 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

There's a saying around Oakland Roots SC - Oakland First, Always.

Since the club's founding in 2018 as a purpose-driven club, the impact Roots and sister club Oakland Soul SC of the USL W League can make in the community has been at the forefront of everything it's aimed to achieve.

This year, that grassroots support and community activism has seen Roots become Oakland's club, with the side moving into the historic Oakland Coliseum as long-term plans for its own soccer-specific stadium in The Town take shape.

Roots Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Edreece Arghandiwal spoke with the USL's Dan Lucas to explain why the club has become a community asset as well as one of the USL Championship's most recognizable clubs.

