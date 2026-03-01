Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC: Full Match Highlights: RED CARD DRAMA!
Published on March 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from March 1, 2026
- Availability Report: Trio Missing vs. Philadelphia - New York City FC
- Defeat in Los Angeles - Charlotte FC
- Whitecaps Fc Earn 3-0 Win Over Toronto Fc - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Dejan Joveljic Scores Twice in Sporting KC's 2-2 Draw with Columbus - Sporting Kansas City
- The Galaxy Earn First Win with 3-0 Shutout over Charlotte FC - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Claims Fourth Straight Win with 2-0 Road Victory in Houston
- LAFC Resumes MLS Play with First Regular-Season Road Match at Houston Dynamo on Saturday
- LAFC Signs Forward Denis Bouanga to Multi-Year Contract Extension
- LAFC Advances to Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 with 7-1 Aggregate Victory over Real España
- LAFC Wins MLS Season Opener, 3-0, over Inter Miami in Front of Record Crowd at la Memorial Coliseum