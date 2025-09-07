Houston Dynamo FC vs. LA Galaxy: Full Match Highlights: Stoppage Time DRAMA!
Published on September 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Major League Soccer Stories from September 6, 2025
- Ten-Man FC Dallas Earns Point in 1-1 Draw at St. Louis CITY SC - FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo FC Inch Closer to Playoff Line with 1-1 Draw Against LA Galaxy - Houston Dynamo FC
- D.C. United Win 3-1 against Club América at Audi Field - D.C. United
- Philadelphia Union to Host U.S. Men's National Team Match at Subaru Park on November 15 - Philadelphia Union
- Gomez, González, Torres Signed to Short-Term Agreements - Austin FC
- LA Galaxy Sign Forward Nicklaus Sullivan To Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- Energizer Powers St. Louis CITY SC's Renewable Energy Commitment - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Inch Closer to Playoff Line with 1-1 Draw Against LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Host the LA Galaxy in Continued Playoff Push
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Free Agent Jamaican Defender Damion Lowe
- Ondøej Lingr and Ezequiel Ponce Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquire MLS Veteran Forward Sergio Santos