Hounds Announce 2025 TV Schedule

PITTSBURGH - Fans will have plenty of ways to watch all the action of the 2025 Pittsburgh Riverhounds season, as renewed partnerships with KDKA+ and SportsNet Pittsburgh - coupled with the Hounds' national TV matches - will have all 34 regular-season matches airing live locally.

KDKA+ will enter its third season as the over-the-air home of the Hounds' by showing 18 matches, including marquee home meetings with Eastern Conference champ Rhode Island (May 31) and Detroit (June 7). Their coverage will stretch all the way to the team's season finale on Oct. 26 against Phoenix, and Hounds coverage and interviews will be carried on KDKA newscasts throughout the season.

SportsNet Pittsburgh is on board for a second year of Hounds action, starting with the season opener at 7 p.m. this Saturday at North Carolina FC. Also the cable home of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates, SportsNet Pittsburgh will carry 13 Hounds matches on its channels, utilizing their SNP+ alternate channel to ensure every minute is carried live where overlap could occur with Pirates baseball coverage.

"We are proud to announce the return of KDKA+ for a third season and SportsNet Pittsburgh for a second season as our official broadcast partners for the 2025 Riverhounds season. These partnerships are instrumental in expanding our reach and making Riverhounds soccer more readily available to fans across the region," Riverhounds Director of Corporate Partnerships Zack Kaminski said.

"Both KDKA+ and SportsNet Pittsburgh share our vision of fostering a vibrant soccer culture in our community. Their commitment to quality coverage not only brings our matches into the living rooms of dedicated fans but also introduces new audiences to the excitement and passion of Riverhounds soccer. We are excited to continue working together to enhance the experience for our supporters and to build a strong connection with the Pittsburgh community as we embark on another thrilling season."

In addition, three Hounds matches have already been selected for national TV broadcasts as part of the USL Championship's league-wide deal, starting with a home match against Loudoun on July 13 at 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. After being picked up by ESPN2, the Hounds' road match at Detroit was moved a day earlier to July 18 at 7 p.m., and ESPN2 also will have the broadcast when the Hounds host Miami on July 29 at 7 p.m.

Fans will also be able to catch matches on the go, with ESPN+ and CBS Sports Golazo streaming all 34 matches throughout the season, in addition to a stream on the KDKA website for in-market fans during KDKA+ telecasts.

The Hounds will be in the national focus even more for their home opener against Hartford Athletic on March 22 with the 7 p.m. match being broadcast nationally on the Spanish-language TUDN network in addition to the local SportsNet Pittsburgh coverage.

Two Hounds matches also have been picked up for national radio broadcasts on SiriusXM FC, Channel 157 - March 29 vs. Birmingham and May 10 at Louisville.

Broadcast schedules and match times are subject to change. For the latest information, visit Riverhounds.com or follow the team @RiverhoundsSC on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.

