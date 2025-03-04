Extreme Networks Named Official Wi-Fi Solutions and Analytics Supplier of the USL

TAMPA, Fla & MORRISVILLE, N.C. - The United Soccer League (USL) today announced a partnership with Extreme Networks, Inc. as the league's Official Wi-Fi Solutions and Analytics Supplier.

Extreme Networks is a leader in AI-powered automation for networking and provides industry-leading Wi-Fi, Business Insights and ExtremeCloud™ solutions. USL teams can deliver seamless fan experiences, gain actionable insights and streamline operations on matchday. With Extreme, USL teams can deliver more seamless fan experiences while obtaining insights into network activity and fan preferences to continuously enhance and personalize every matchday.

Extreme provides innovative solutions for next-generation Wi-Fi to enhance fan experiences and simplify operations. Clubs can utilize AP5050 and AP5020 access points, tailored for dense environments to support increasing demands for in-seat ordering, social sharing, and streaming. The ExtremeCloud Business Insights platform empowers teams with granular network analytics, enabling improved fan engagement by identifying peak activity moments and behavioral patterns. Additionally, ExtremeCloud IQ and Universal ZTNA offer streamlined cloud management and secure connectivity. With a single, portable license model, these solutions ensure cost efficiency, flexibility, and simplified IT operations for USL teams.

"As we continue to grow, it's essential that our stadiums are equipped with networks capable of meeting the demands of our fans and operations," said Josh Keller, the USL's SVP of Corporate Development. "With Extreme, teams across our league now have access to the most powerful Wi-Fi solutions available today. This partnership enables us to enhance fan engagement, streamline operations, and build a robust network foundation to embrace emerging sports technologies, ensuring the USL remains at the forefront of professional sports."

"Stadium connectivity is about bringing fans closer to the game, connecting them to every thrilling moment," said Norman Rice, Extreme Networks' Chief Commercial Officer. "In soccer, where every second counts, a well-connected stadium transforms the matchday experience into a global celebration. Whether it's powering security surveillance, point-of-sale systems, fans' social media posts or media broadcasts, low-latency Wi-Fi is critical to the overall experience. Extreme is one of the most well-respected players in the space because we provide the expertise, speed and reliability needed to operate in these high-density, fast-moving environments."

Through its Preferred Supplier Program, the USL connects suppliers with new franchise owners and existing USL clubs to deliver the best possible experience for fans across North America. Preferred suppliers are "Best in Class" companies that provide services and products to professional franchises and stadium developers and must meet the USL's strict quality standards.

