New Mexico United Announces the Signing of Goal-Scoring Forward Thomas Amang
March 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce the signing of goal-scoring forward Thomas Amang, ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. The 27-year old Cameroonian forward joins United with more than 8,000 minutes of professional play under his belt, including four seasons in USL-C, and more than 40 goals scored as a pro.
"Thomas has been a serial goal scorer wherever he has played," said New Mexico United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "We're excited to welcome a player of his talent level and dedication to our club, and can't wait to see what he will accomplish on and off the pitch for the Black & Yellow in 2025."
Amang joins United after two successful seasons with Orange County SC, and two additional USL Championship seasons with San Diego Loyal SC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Prior to his time in the United States, he played professionally in Norway and Spain.
